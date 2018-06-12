Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.07. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. B. Riley set a $195.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,065,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,576,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,802,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,383,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,075,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $136.33 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

