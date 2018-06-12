Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.15. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,789,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients traded up $0.01, hitting $18.66, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,851. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.