Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 101,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,664. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.02. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

