Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for AV Homes, Inc. (AVHI)

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AV Homes an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVHI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AV Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of AV Homes opened at $21.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. AV Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). AV Homes had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that AV Homes will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AV Homes by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AV Homes by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AV Homes by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

