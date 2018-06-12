Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s (MCD) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.00. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Vetr upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.03.

McDonald’s opened at $160.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,558,713,000 after buying an additional 481,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,848,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after buying an additional 270,898 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after buying an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,802,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $909,044,000 after buying an additional 1,379,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

