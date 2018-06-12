Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor (ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $3,294,608.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,309,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,579 shares of company stock worth $6,948,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,255,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,044,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,338 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,746,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,658,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor opened at $23.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

