Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $15.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.56 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $58.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 billion to $58.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $60.94 billion to $61.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $66.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 30,667 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,916,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,333 shares of company stock worth $4,809,995 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

