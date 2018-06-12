Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) to Strong Sell

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 226,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,250 shares of company stock worth $933,870 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

