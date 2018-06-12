KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR opened at $31.01 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.91.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.20%.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

