Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 17th. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to gain from its long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The constructive regulatory orders will also help the company. The recently announced Colorado Energy Plan is part of company’s long-term objective to cut down emission. Improvement in the electric and natural gas margins boosted the company's performances and is expected to do so in upcoming quarters. In the past 12 months, shares of Xcel Energy have lost wider than its industry. Xcel Energy’s high debt level is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average. Lower-than-expected performance of its subsidiaries and cost of adhering stringent environmental regulation could hurt its profitability.”

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Xcel Energy traded up $0.45, reaching $42.58, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,827. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.