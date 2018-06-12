Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Zumiez opened at $26.70 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 58,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,457,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,482. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,789 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 274,813 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zumiez by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,808 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $8,684,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 352,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

