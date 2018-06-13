-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp (VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 67.15% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Vericel traded down $0.20, hitting $13.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,180. Vericel has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In other news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $404,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at $743,720.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Orlando sold 34,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $445,746.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,210 shares in the company, valued at $289,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

