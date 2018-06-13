$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. RadNet posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $231.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,452 over the last ninety days. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RadNet traded down $0.10, hitting $12.85, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,992. RadNet has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $624.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

