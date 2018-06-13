$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (RF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $896,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 112,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $2,093,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,758.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,036 shares of company stock worth $9,531,265 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 69,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,544,000 after buying an additional 1,183,688 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,646.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 126,425 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 100,957 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

