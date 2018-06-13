$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nanometrics reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

NANO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $89,191.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,762,099.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $29,797.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,819 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 410,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nanometrics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nanometrics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nanometrics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics opened at $38.69 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Nanometrics has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $918.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.