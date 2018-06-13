$0.90 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Terex reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In related news, VP Mark I. Clair sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $449,879.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,190,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,365 shares of company stock valued at $419,688 and have sold 47,043 shares valued at $1,861,260. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Terex by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Terex by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Terex has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.