$1.01 EPS Expected for Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Henry Schein traded up $0.51, hitting $70.84, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,909. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,012.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

