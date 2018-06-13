$1.16 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.27. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $742.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.37 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.75 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Meritage Homes traded up $0.55, hitting $46.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 414,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

