$1.29 EPS Expected for Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ultimate Software Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.38. Ultimate Software Group posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultimate Software Group will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultimate Software Group.

Get Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultimate Software Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.29.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.43, for a total transaction of $1,082,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $1,235,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,786. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultimate Software Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

ULTI stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.56. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ultimate Software Group has a 12-month low of $181.59 and a 12-month high of $273.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 333.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.