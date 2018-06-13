$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.61. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE RY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

