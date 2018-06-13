X Square Capital LLC Takes $410,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 49,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

