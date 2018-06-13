$126.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus (WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will post $126.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the lowest is $124.16 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $504.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.58 million to $513.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $568.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $550.35 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus traded up $2.05, reaching $32.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 472,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,696. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 0.02.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

