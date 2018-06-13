Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $985,000 in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (VNQ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,262,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,169,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,734,000 after acquiring an additional 763,396 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new position in VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,158,000.

VNQ opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

VANGUARD Ix FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

