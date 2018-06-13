Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. opened at $39.20 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $248.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

