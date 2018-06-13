Piermont Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gannett (GCI)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 937,841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2,266.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 674,426 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 39.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,076,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 582,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $5,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 1,262,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $722.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.63 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other Gannett news, CFO Alison K. Engel bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $49,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,630.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

