Piermont Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 156,725 Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 156,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.11. Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $1,663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

