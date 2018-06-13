Fort L.P. Invests $802,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director David R. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,426.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,246.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,320 shares of company stock worth $441,278. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 441,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.58. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a positive return on equity of 401.48%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

