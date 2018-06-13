KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $1.31 Million in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 108,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in First American Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 247,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial traded down $0.04, hitting $52.03, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 585,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,786. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

