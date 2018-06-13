10 15 Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Texas Instruments opened at $115.41 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

