250,000 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $9,005,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $21,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $234,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $344,572.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

