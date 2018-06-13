2,546 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 571,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 368,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,566,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,025,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

