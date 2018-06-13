Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,132.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.07.

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total value of $646,052.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,366 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

