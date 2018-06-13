KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases Shares of 31,768 Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,741. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

