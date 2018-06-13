Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $465,000 in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,580,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,444,000 after buying an additional 2,377,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 827.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 763,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 736,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,259,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,539,000 after purchasing an additional 675,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 708,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 588,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. 53,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,527. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $891,387.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total value of $538,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,982 shares of company stock worth $39,899,745 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.