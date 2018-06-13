Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $3.33 Million in 51job, Inc. (JOBS) Stock

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. 51job accounts for about 0.6% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of 51job at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in 51job by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in 51job by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

51job opened at $109.33 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China.

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.