4,905 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

