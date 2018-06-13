Broadview Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Broadview Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $264,726.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,174. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $65.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

