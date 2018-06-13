Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $136,000 in Raytheon (RTN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Raytheon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 101,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,328 shares of company stock worth $6,681,734 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon stock opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $159.46 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

