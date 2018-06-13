IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,685 Worldpay (NYSE:WP)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Worldpay (NYSE:WP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,184,125.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,473 shares of company stock worth $16,870,554. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Worldpay to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

