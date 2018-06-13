Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after buying an additional 1,209,501 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 896.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 699,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,559,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 883,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded up $2.19, hitting $60.81, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 11,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $465,014.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,076 shares of company stock worth $11,135,594. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. MED raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

