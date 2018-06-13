$88.53 Million in Sales Expected for OnDeck Capital (ONDK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) will announce $88.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OnDeck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.61 million. OnDeck Capital posted sales of $86.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OnDeck Capital will report full-year sales of $367.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.83 million to $380.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $433.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OnDeck Capital.

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. OnDeck Capital had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of OnDeck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OnDeck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of OnDeck Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OnDeck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OnDeck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in OnDeck Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OnDeck Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OnDeck Capital by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 428,054 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in OnDeck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OnDeck Capital by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OnDeck Capital traded up $0.09, reaching $5.97, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 395,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,737. OnDeck Capital has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $436.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

OnDeck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

