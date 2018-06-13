$908.05 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to post $908.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $916.10 million and the lowest is $900.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 970,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,137. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.