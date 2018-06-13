$959.40 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on (SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $959.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $921.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.06. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.13.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $21,130,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,214. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.