A Schulman (SHLM) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $44.63

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 1732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

SHLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A Schulman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get A Schulman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.34.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.47). A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.57 million. equities analysts forecast that A Schulman Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in A Schulman by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of A Schulman in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.