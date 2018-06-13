Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

