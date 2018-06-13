GWM Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,015,000 after purchasing an additional 87,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 199,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,735,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $5,558,186.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,896,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,828 shares of company stock worth $8,145,630 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

