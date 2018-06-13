Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) Insider Buys C$63,420.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) insider Thomas Lawrence Henderson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00.

ACD traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.09. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Accord Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.80.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; equipment financing and working capital lending; and provision of credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

