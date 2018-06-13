Adient (ADNT) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $47.03

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 257332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get Adient alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,306 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1,296.8% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after purchasing an additional 984,229 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 581,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 195.3% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after purchasing an additional 559,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.