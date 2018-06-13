ADLER Real Estate (ADL) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report released on Friday, May 18th.

ADL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) target price on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADLER Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.53 ($19.22).

Shares of ETR ADL traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.88 ($17.30). 47,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,380. ADLER Real Estate has a 12-month low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a 12-month high of €14.51 ($16.87).

About ADLER Real Estate

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity ? Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

