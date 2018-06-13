Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Decreased by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.35, for a total transaction of $3,589,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $254.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.03.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.